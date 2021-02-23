Jefferson Award Winner: Lloyd Fleig

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A local man with a passion for photography is providing a free platform for local artists to display their work.

Acrylics, oil paintings, watercolor and photography line the walls of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

"We have a photo club in the Eau Claire area called 'Chippewa Valley Photo Club' and a lot of members were asking where they could display their work," said Lloyd Fleig, club co-founder.

So, Fleig helped develop shows at different venues across the Eau Claire area. Those shows captured the attention of airport officials. Thus, in 2012, the Art in the Airport program was created.

In the last eight years, Fleig said the program has featured anywhere from 100 to 130 Chippewa Valley artist. However, the opportunity for exposure didn't stop there.

"The Eau Claire County Courthouse, we have all four floors," said Fleig. "And at any one time, we can have 20 to 25 artists displaying their work."

One of those artists is Photographer Beverly Wickstrom.

"It gives people who are in the courthouse, for reasons that aren't necessarily making them happy, having tough times, they can look at the artwork and just get a little bit of peace from it," said Wickstrom. "So, I am so proud to know Lloyd and so proud to have him do all the things he's done in the community."

Of course, Fleig has a few photos on display as well. He said his passion has helped fuel his love for volunteering.





Courtesy: Lloyd Fleig

"If they have some expertise in a certain area, and there's an opportunity to do that, I think it's good that you can do that to give back to the community," said Fleig.

If you are interested in displaying your work at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, or the Eau Claire County Courthouse, email fotografis5d@gmail.com. Artists have to be from Eau Claire to display at the courthouse. However, any Chippewa Valley artist is welcome to participate in the Art in the Airport program.

