Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny co-writing mystery novel

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world’s better known fans of mystery novels is Hillary Rodham Clinton. And now she’s writing one. Clinton is teaming up with her friend, the mystery writer Louise Penny, on “State of Terror.” It has a plot that might occur to someone of Clinton’s background. A new secretary of state who is working in the administration of a rival politician tries to solve a wave of terrorist attacks. The novel comes out Oct. 12. Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, collaborated with James Patterson on the thriller “The President is Missing” and on a new novel, “The President’s Daughter,” which comes out in June.