Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

NEW YORK (AP) — British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell says she’ll renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if she can be freed on bail while awaiting trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney filed papers Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a third try at getting out of jail before a trial scheduled for July. A judge has previously rejected two bail attempts. The 59-year-old Maxwell was arrested seven months ago on charges alleging she recruited three girls for Epstein in the mid-1990s. She has pleaded not guilty. Her one-time boyfriend, Epstein, killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019.