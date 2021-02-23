Fire causes gun to discharge, severely injuring Cornell firefighter

Township of Willard (WQOW) - A Cornell firefighter is fighting for his life after being shot while on scene of a structure fire in the Township of Willard, near Sheldon. The incident happened on Friday, February 19.

According to the Cornell Area Fire Department, 35-year-old Justin Fredrickson, a 16-year veteran with the department, was working on a hose line when the heat of the fire caused a loaded firearm inside the structure to discharge. The bullet hit Fredrickson in the abdomen.

Fire officials report Fredrickson was immediately taken to the hospital and then airlifted to Mayo in Eau Claire. Fredrickson has reportedly undergone several surgeries. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Fire Chief Dennis Klass posted this statement on the Cornell Area Fire Department Facebook page:

"Please keep Justin’s fiancée, his family, and the Cornell and Sheldon Fire Department’s in your prayers. We will release updates as they become available."