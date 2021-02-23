Eau Claire School District to vote on increasing in-person learning

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some students in the Eau Claire School District could soon be spending more time in the classroom.

District administration is proposing moving grades K-5 to four days a week starting April 5.

The school board will meet in a special session Wednesday at 7 p.m. to consider the administrative proposal and a vote is expected.

There is also 30 minutes set aside for public comment. Between 6:30 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., moderators will be available via Webex chat and via voice chat for those who call in. The moderators will help those who want to speak. Signup will close at 6:50 p.m.

You can join the meeting at this link. The password is Board. If you do not want to use your computer, you can call 1-408-418-9388 and enter code 120 493 9595.

This is a developing story and will be updated.