Dutch arrest suspect in 3 armed robberies in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say a German man suspected in three heists against money transporters, including one at Cologne-Bonn airport, has been arrested in the Netherlands. The 60-year-old is alleged to have participated in the robberies in Cologne in 2018 and at the airport and in Frankfurt in 2019. Prosectors and police said Tuesday that two guards were wounded in the latter attacks, and the suspect is accused of using a machine gun in the airport robbery. They say their investigation did not confirm media speculation that former members of the far-left Red Army Faction group may have been involved in the robberies.