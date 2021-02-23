Critics: GOP measures target Black voter turnout in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Black voters have fueled big Democratic wins in Georgia, and Republicans are trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. After record turnout led to stunning GOP losses in the once reliably red state, Republicans are rolling out an aggressive slate of voting legislation that critics argue is tailored to curtail the power of Black voters. The proposals are similar to those pushed by Republicans in other battleground states in that they’d add barriers to mail-in and early voting. But a proposal in Georgia to eliminate early voting on Sundays seems specifically targeted at a get-out-the-vote campaign used by Black churches called “souls to the polls.”