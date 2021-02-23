Congo, Italy dispatch investigators into ambassador’s death

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo has dispatched a team to support investigators on the ground in Goma where the Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their driver were ambushed and killed Monday. A specialized Italian Carabinieri unit is expected in Congo Tuesday to look into the killings with the support of the Congolese authorities and the United Nations Mission in Congo. The body of Italian Ambassador and the officer will be repatriated Tuesday to Kinshasa before heading to Rome, according to local media reports. Congo’s government has blamed the Rwandan Hutu rebel group known as FDLR for the killings, a charge they have denied. Congo’s insecure east is home to more than 120 armed rebel groups.