China’s Mars craft enters parking orbit before landing rover

BEIJING (AP) — China says its Tianwen-1 spacecraft has entered a temporary parking orbit around Mars in anticipation of landing a rover on the red planet in the coming months. The China National Space Administration said the spacecraft executed a maneuver to adjust its position and will remain in the new orbit for about the next three months before attempting to land. The U.S. last week landed the Perseverance rover near an ancient river delta on Mars to search for signs of ancient microscopic life. China could become the second country to land on Mars. Its rover also will look for evidence of underground water and signs of ancient life.