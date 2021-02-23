Boy Scouts seek to extend halt to lawsuits vs. local groups

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Roadblocks are continuing to pop up in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case. The youth organization is trying to finalize a reorganization plan built around a global resolution of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts. Attorneys for the BSA filed a motion on Monday asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to extend a preliminary injunction that halted lawsuits against local BSA councils and sponsoring organizations. BSA attorneys say the filing is necessary because the official tort claimants committee that represents sexual abuse victims refused to consent to an extension despite doing so several times in the past.