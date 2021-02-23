BLM in Italian Fashion campaign shows early tangible results

MILAN (AP) — A digital runway show by five Italian fashion designers of African origin opens Milan Fashion Week, one tangible result of a campaign launched last summer by the only Black Italian designer belonging to the Italian fashion chamber. Designer Stella Jean credits the Italian National Fashion Chamber with “a lot of goodwill” to push the collaboration through, and also providing financing and creating partnerships with Italian producers to help bring their projects to the next level. Valerie Steele, director of the Fashion Institute of Technology’s museum, said many of Jean’s ideas could be replicated in the United States and elsewhere to boost under-represented Black designers.