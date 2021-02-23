Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday as the state begins its recovery from a devastating winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses across the state and left many without power or clean water for days.

The White House announced Tuesday that Biden and his wife, Jill, will travel to Houston on Friday.

While there, he’ll meet with local leaders to discuss the ongoing recovery from last week’s winter storm, and will visit a COVID-19 health center where vaccines are being distributed.

Millions of Texas residents remain under boil water notices after the freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall caused power outages and burst pipes across the state.