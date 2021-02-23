Biden moves to reengage with Palestinians after Israel focus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving toward reengaging with the Palestinians after a near total absence of official contact under former President Donald Trump. As American officials plan steps to restore direct ties with Palestinian leadership, Biden’s team is moving to restore relations severed while Trump pursued a Mideast policy focused largely on Israel. The State Department said Tuesday that a U.S. delegation attended a meeting of an international committee that serves as a clearinghouse for assistance to the Palestinians. That followed a call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel’s foreign minister in which Blinken stressed that the U.S. unambiguously supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.