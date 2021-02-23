Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to sign off on a bill that would clear the way for updating Wisconsin’s antiquated unemployment insurance system. Gov. Tony Evers has blamed the system for causing delays in processing claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure would allow state officials to use federal money to start upgrades and ask lawmakers for state dollars as needed. The bill also would waive a one-week waiting period for collecting unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability for COVID-related injuries and deaths to businesses, governments and schools. The Senate passed the bill last week. Assembly approval would send it to Evers, who has said he will sign it.