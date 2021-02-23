Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for a student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 says he will remain at a state mental health hospital for up to another 12 months as doctors say he remains incompetent to stand trial. Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been receiving mental health treatment at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon since early December 2019. Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis’ attorneys, said Tuesday that the hospital recently sent a report indicating the 20-year-old still is not restored to competency. Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the attack at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston. He was 17 at the time of the shooting.