28 inmates injured after power outage hits Indianapolis jail

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say nearly 30 inmates were injured in falls or fights after a power outage plunged a privately operated jail in Indianapolis into darkness and a backup generator failed to kick on. The sheriff’s office says Marion County Jail II, operated by private contractor CoreCivic, experienced a power outage and simultaneous back-up generator failure just before 3 a.m. Monday. Power was restored just over an hour and a half later. Police and sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter around the jail, but there was no security breach. CoreCivic says 28 inmates were treated for injuries — 11 transported to a hospital and 17 treated by jail medical staff. Earlier Monday, officials had reported that the number of injured was 11 total.