20 years later: The remarkable story told by a boy who was found frozen to death near Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) -Twenty years ago, a little boy on a farm just south of Eau Claire was found outside in the cold, frozen to death. He miraculously was brought back to life and says he is making the most of his second chance.

WCCO, the CBS affiliate in the Twin Cities, recently interviewed Paulie Hynek who was just 2 years old when he woke up at 2 a.m., wandered out of the house and never made it back in.

They said I laid down and froze to death,” Paulie told WCCO.

His body temperature was just 60 degrees when it was checked by medical workers.

