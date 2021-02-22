Washington taps pastors to overcome racial divide on vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health officials in the nation’s capital are hoping religious leaders will serve as community influencers to overcome what officials say is a persistent vaccine reluctance in the Black community. Several Black ministers recently received their first vaccine shots. Black residents make up a little under half of Washington’s population, but constitute nearly three-fourths of the COVID-19 deaths. The city is now offering vaccinations to any resident over age 65, but numbers show that seniors in the poorest and Blackest parts of the District of Columbia are lagging behind. The government responded by giving priority status for vaccine registration to predominantly Black ZIP codes