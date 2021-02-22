Volunteers mobilize to clean Israel’s tar-coated beaches

PALMACHIM BEACH, Israel (AP) — Thousands of volunteers, soldiers and park rangers are taking to Israel’s beaches to help clean up an estimated 1,000 tons of tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean earlier this month. The roughly dozen workers on Palmachim Beach on Monday were among thousands of volunteers, soldiers and park rangers who have taken up the task of extracting millions of tiny globs of sticky black tar that have coated the Israeli shoreline. Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry is investigating the cause of the oil spill. The Nature and Parks Authority has called it one of the country’s “worst ecological disasters” to date.