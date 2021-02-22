Thousands of Algerian activists mark second year of protest

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Thousands of protesters have marked the second anniversary of Algeria’s pro-democracy movement. Demonstrators took to the streets Monday in the Algerian capital where a wall of security forces stepped aside to let marchers pass. The protesters of the Hirak movement helped force long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019. Scores of marchers were arrested but after marching for 53 consecutive Fridays, it was a formal ban on demonstrations with the arrival of the coronavirus that forced protesters off the streets a year ago. The reappearance of protesters came days after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in a conciliatory gesture, freed more than 30 jailed protesters, though dozens remain behind bars.