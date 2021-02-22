Suspect in California drive-by accused in Bay Area slaying

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — The suspect in a drive-by shooting in California that wounded a firefighter and a paramedic has been arrested. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office says the 26-year-old also is suspected in the death of a 64-year-old man found in a home. Authorities are now looking for the suspect’s 4-year-old son and the child’s mother because detectives have concerns about their safety. The suspect was arrested late Saturday after a high-speed chase and is being held on an $11 million bail. The firefighter and paramedic who were shot while responding to a call in the San Francisco Bay Area are expected to recover.