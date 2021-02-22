Sonnentag Centre planning resumes after pandemic pause

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans for the Sonnentag Centre have resumed after they were put on hold for the pandemic last April.

Monday night, the Eau Claire City Council will hold a closed session to go over specific development plans with all involved parties: UW-Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System, Blugold Real Estate, and Visit Eau Claire.

City attorney Steve Nick said the original letter of intent for the Sonnentag project has always been regarded as a preliminary, non-binding concept. So now, the next step is for all parties to reach an agreement on development plans and costs.

"The multi-party deals are exciting but can be complicated," Nick said. "The good thing is, the community has shown the ability to do that, to work through some of those tough issues for a big payoff. So, we're looking forward to it and excited, but it will involve all those parties coming together on terms that are mutually beneficial."

Nick said Monday night, all partners will be presented with some new numbers and plans to see how they can move forward and continue toward actual construction. He added that even if one party is ready to move forward, all parties must agree, so the length of this process can vary.