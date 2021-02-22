Siting committee members respond to landfill expansion concerns

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - Residents in the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood of the Town of Seymour are once again expressing their concerns about the growing landfill nearby. They brought their concerns to the Eau Claire City Council Monday after speaking at last Wednesday's Eau Claire County Board Meeting.

The Seven Mile Creek Landfill is seeking another expansion, that would expand it's height by up to 90 feet in some areas.



Some residents argue they have not had enough representation in the expansion negotiation process, but Douglas Kranig, who serves as chair of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee and chair of the Seymour Town Board, said residents have had opportunities to express their concerns.

"We've had listening sessions, we've had public comments at every one of our open meetings, and yet they say we don't listen," said Kranig. "We do [listen], and we proposed those exact things that they talked about."



The committee has representatives from several municipalities, including the City of Eau Claire and the Town of Seymour.

While it is ultimately up to the DNR to approve the expansion, not the siting committee, the committee negotiates terms of the expansion with the landfill operator.



Anders Helquist, an attorney representing the committee, agreed that residents' input has had an impact. He said the original proposal did not include property value protections for nearby residents.



He said thanks to their input, the committee is now proposing those protections, and a $1,500 annual payment for residents who live up to three-quarters of a mile from the landfill, plus a tonnage fee increase so local municipalities can offset the extra strain on local roads caused by waste being trucked into the landfill from Minnesota.

No final agreement has been reached between the landfill operators and the committee.