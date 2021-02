DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who has spent 20 years in prison is going to be released into Dunn County sometime this week.

Mark A. Severson, 63, was convicted of sexual assault of a child in February of 2001.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Severson will be released on or about Feb. 27 and live at N4495 Highway K just west of Menomonie.

Once he is released, Severson will be on GPS monitoring and on the sex offender registry.