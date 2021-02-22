Portugal rolls back virus surge that made it world’s worst

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s official daily number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early October. The news Monday comes just weeks after Portugal was the worst-hit country in the world by size of population. Officials credited a national lockdown that began Jan. 15 with bringing the steep drop in new cases. The 14-day incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 people has fallen to 322. At the end of January, it was 1,628. Officials say the country’s so-called “R” number, showing how many people each person with COVID-19 infects, is around 0.67 — the lowest in Europe. Testing has been erratic, however.