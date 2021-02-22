Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk’s art book hits bookstores

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — “The Lost Soul,” a unique art book with text by Nobel-winning Polish author Olga Tokarczuk about a man who loses his soul in the daily rush, hits bookstores in the United States this week. In her first visual collaboration, Tokarczuk had a compact, pensive text merged with nostalgic drawings by a Polish illustrator. She says that produced a surprisingly new, amplified value that can be read on very many levels by children and adults alike. First published in Poland in 2017, the hardcover book originated from a private ceremony text intended for one person.