Mexican president defends costly pet building projects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has lashed out at audits of some his pet infrastructure projects by the country’s equivalent of the congressional office of management and budget. The office said López Obrador had underestimated by billions of dollars the cost of cancelling his predecessor’s project to build a new Mexico City airport on a former lakebed. The auditing office said the cost of cancelling construction contracts and paying off bonds backing the project could reach $14.5 billion, compared to López Obrador’s estimate of $4.5 billion. López Obrador said Monday the audit was “exaggerated” and claimed “I have other facts.”