Investigation of Wyoming toddler found dead continues

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Wyoming continue to investigate the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex. Athian Rivera was found several hours after he was reported missing in Cheyenne around 1 p.m. Friday. Police on Monday said they suspect foul play but haven’t said how the boy died. Dozens of stuffed animals were attached to a fence partially surrounding a dumpster at the apartments. The Facebook account of Cheyenne resident Kassy Orona led with “RIP my perfect innocent son, Athian Emmanuel Rivera.” The account doesn’t say how the toddler died. Orona didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.