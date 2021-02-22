Guard killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a correction officer at the Indiana State Prison was fatally stabbed and a second was hospitalized with stab wounds after an inmate allegedly attacked both officers at the prison. Indiana State Police says one of the wounded officers was pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital, and the other officer was listed in serious condition. Sgt. Ted Bohner with state police says 38-year-old inmate Tymetri Campbell faces several preliminary charges, including murder, in Sunday afternoon’s attack in a common area at the prison in Michigan City. Bohner says he does not know what type of weapon was used in the stabbing, which state police are still investigating.