Groups seek to stop Malaysia from deporting Myanmar migrants

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Two human rights groups have made a last-ditch legal bid to block Malaysia’s plan to deport 1,200 Myanmar migrants, which they say include refugees, asylum seekers and minors. Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia sought an order from the Kuala Lumpur High Court to halt the planned repatriation on Tuesday. They said three of the migrants are registered with the U.N. refugee agency and named 17 minors with at least one parent still in Malaysia, contrary to Malaysia’s assurance earlier that there were no UNHCR cardholders or ethnic Muslim Rohingya refugees in the group. Three Myanmar military ships arrived over the weekend to bring the migrants home.