Germany reopens some schools amid fears pandemic may rebound

BERLIN (AP) — Elementary students in more than half of Germany’s 16 states have returned to school after more than two months at home. It is the first major relaxation of the country’s pandemic measures since before Christmas. Kindergartens also reopened their doors for pre-school children, giving much-anticipated relief to stressed parents trying to juggle working from home and childcare during the lockdown. The move was agreed at a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors two weeks ago. It comes despite signs that the decline in case numbers seen in the country is flattening out again and even rising in some areas.