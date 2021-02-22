Fukushima nuclear plant operator: Seismometers were broken

TOKYO (AP) — The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant says two seismometers at one of its three melted reactors have been out of order since last year and did not collect data when a powerful earthquake struck the area earlier this month. The acknowledgement raised new questions about whether the company’s risk management has improved since a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed much of the plant. The malfunctioning seismometers surfaced during a Nuclear Regulation Authority meeting to discuss new damage at the plant resulting from a magnitude 7.3 quake that struck the region on Feb. 13. Cooling water and pressure levels fell in two reactors, indicating additional damage.