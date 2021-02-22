Family of Americans held in Iran want any deal to free them

Family members of an American-Iranian father and son detained by Iran are appealing to President Joe Biden to make freeing of Iranian-American detainees a prerequisite in any deals with that country. Babak Namazi talked to reporters on Monday, as his 84-year-old father Baquer marks his fifth year held in Iran. One of Babak Namazi’s brothers was detained by Iran in 2015. Iran took their father into custody when he flew to Tehran the next year seeking his son’s release. Babak Namazi says the Obama and Trump administrations failed to make a priority of winning their release. He says he’s encouraged by the Biden administration’s statements so far. The family says the 84-year-old urgently needs medical care.