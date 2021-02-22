Ex-Soviet republic Georgia’s parliament appoints new premier

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The parliament in ex-Soviet nation Georgia has voted to appoint a new prime minister and Cabinet after Giorgi Gakharia resigned last week. The lawmakers voted 89-2 for Irakli Garibashvili and his Cabinet on Monday. The 38-year-old Garibashvili served as the country’s prime minister between 2013 and 2015 and was the defense minister in Gakharia’s Cabinet. His candidacy was put forward by the country’s ruling Georgian Dream party. Gakharia resigned Thursday over the decision to arrest Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement opposition party. A political crisis unfolded in Georgia after a parliamentary election in October, the results of which the opposition refused to recognize.