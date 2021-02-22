City leaders work to beautify Haymarket Plaza with art

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire city leaders continue to work to beautify Haymarket Plaza, after the pandemic delayed certain projects.

City Economic Development Manager Aaron White said city leaders, Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. and local art organizations hope to conceal a series of transformer boxes with art from local artists.



The boxes are not city-owned, but city and DECI leaders are working with XCEL Energy on the project, and hope to create screens surrounding the boxes that conceal them and still allow utility workers to service them.

"This one space in the plaza is just not as attractive as the rest, so we're hoping to do something that can showcase local artists, provide them some opportunities to showcase their talents, and add a little bit of appeal to that space," said White.

Meanwhile, the space owned by Foxconn in Haymarket Landing continues to sit empty.



April will mark two years since White last heard from company officials, and work hasn't been done on the space since summer of 2019. White said because Foxconn owns the space and continues to pay property taxes, the company has the right to let the space sit unfinished.