Arkansas Senate approves bill banning nearly all abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure banning nearly all abortions in the state, despite objections to it not allowing the procedure for victims of rape or incest. The majority-Republican Senate on Monday approved the ban on a 27-7 vote, sending it to the majority GOP House. Arkansas is one of 13 states where outright abortion bans have been proposed this year. They’re being pushed by Republicans who are encouraged by former President Donald Trump’s appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. Supporters say they want to test where the high court now stands on abortion rights.