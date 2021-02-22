30s, 40s and a chance at February rain

I'll just leave this here:

Starting almost 50 degrees warmer than last Monday, it's safe to say we're clear from the bitter arctic air. Now, we'll aim to hit the 30s and 40s the rest of this week with a mix of rain and snow.

Monday started foggy with visibility being reduced to below 1 mile at times. The patchy fog will last through mid-morning until the next warm front can pass through.

High temperatures will climb towards 40 with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. The breezy winds last through Wednesday too as a few smaller waves pass us by.

Flurries are possible early Monday morning as the fog begins to clear. Then, we'll see another wave approach for the late afternoon. Drizzle with a mix of frozen flakes will keep roadways wet Monday night.

Overnight, lows will drop near freezing, so we may see some slippery spots for Tuesday morning but Tuesday will looks almost identical to Monday.

By Wednesday we'll start to drop back towards our average in the low 30s and we'll dry out a bit before another chance for snow heading into the weekend.