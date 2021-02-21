Skip to Content

Zookeeper attacked by lion in Germany suffers injuries

7:01 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a zookeeper in northwestern Germany was attacked by a lion as she cleaned its cage. The 25-year-old employee of the Osnabrueck Zoo was not considered seriously injured but was hospitalized as a precaution, police told the dpa news agency Sunday. The woman was attacked just before noon but further details were not immediately available. The zoo is closed to the public as part of coronavirus lockdown measures in the area. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

