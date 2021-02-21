Tennessee races to repair broken water mains in storm’s wake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Workers in Tennessee are racing to fix water mains that failed in freezing temperatures as the South carries on with efforts to recover from the winter weather that paralyzed parts of the nation. Elsewhere, COVID-19 vaccine shipments resumed. Ten inches of snow fell in Memphis last week, followed by a sustained cold snap. With the forecast calling for temperatures to climb into the 50s, the city expected to see significant melting of the snow and ice that accumulated on streets, sidewalks and roofs. Memphis remained under a boil advisory Sunday after officials said they were concerned that low water pressure and a rash of water main ruptures could lead to contamination.