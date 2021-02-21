Sudan floats currency, part of measures to overhaul economy

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has taken the unprecedented but expected step of floating its currency. The measure, which took place Sunday, was a major demand by international financial insinuations to help transitional authorities overhaul the battered economy of the African nation. The floatation is the boldest economic measure taken by the transitional government that has ruled Sudan following a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. Sudan has for years struggled with an array of economic woes, including a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods. The country is $70 billion in debt and its annual inflation soared past 300% last month.