Snow ends and warmer weather begins

It was a snowy afternoon and evening, especially south of Eau Claire. Fortunately snow in the Chippewa Valley was not as intense as areas south of La Crosse, but it was still enough to reduce visibility and cause slick roads. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Eau Claire picked up 0.8" of snow, with more falling.

Snow will continue to taper off Sunday evening, leading to a mostly cloudy night. Mostly cloudy conditions will linger into Monday as well.

The good news is this month's Arctic blast is finally a thing of the past. With a low of 15 this morning, we officially ended our 15 day streak of sub-zero low temperatures.

Now, we'll see temperatures swing in the other direction, with above average temperatures expected through the first half of the week. Highs through Wednesday will be in the upper 30s, with a shot at 40 on Tuesday.

Morning low temperatures will be warmer than many of the high temperatures we've seen lately, and solidly above zero.

There will be a few small chances for light precipitation during that time period as weak disturbances move through the area. The first will be Monday evening, with another chance for a rain/snow mix Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still near average for the second half of the week and our next snow chances to monitor will be for next weekend.