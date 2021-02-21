New ski hill brings hope for damaged tourism industry

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Mt. Washington ski hill has been years in the making, and Flying Eagles Ski Club head coach, Nick Mattoon, is sure the waiting will pay off when it brings people to Eau Claire.

"We get people coming in from out of town, renting hotel rooms, eating at local establishments, it's huge. It's really really good for Eau Claire," Mattoon said of prior Silver Mine Invitationals.

In 2020, the tourism industry in the City of Clear Water took quite a hit, given it's largely fueled by events such as this weekend's invitational.

"We lost of a lot of events, or they moved to the next year, or some were canceled," said Visit Eau Claire director, Benny Anderson.



Of course, like most pandemic-era events, the invitational looked a bit different this year. Public spectators were not allowed to attend, but the hill still welcomed plenty of competitors.

Anderson said this invitational, in its 135th year, is one of the annual events that makes Eau Claire such a favored destination.

"This is usually a ridiculously attended event with a lot of hotel presence and economic impact and, it's cool, I mean, we have Olympic qualifiers that participate in little Eau Claire," Anderson said.

This weekend's participants weren't all Chippewa Valley residents. Many traveled a good distance to get to the top of the hill.

"There's not a nicer 55-meter hill in the States than this one," said skier Tony Benzie, who traveled four hours from Michigan for the competition.

Benzie said before the pandemic, he would travel all the way to Europe to compete in ski jump invitationals. Now, he's making do with staying in the Midwest to continue his training.

"Its fun, it keeps you in shape, otherwise what am I gonna do? Sit at home in the wintertime and do nothing?," Benzie said. "There's nothing more fun than flying through the air just weightless, feeling like a bird."

While it may be some time before tourism fully returns to the Valley, for now, at least there's a glimmer of it sitting at the top of Mt. Washington.



Mattoon said he's hopeful that next year, they will be able to host the Junior Nationals at the Mt. Washington hill.