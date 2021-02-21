House fire leaves two children dead in Northwestern Wisconsin

MINONG, WI (KBJR) -- Two children are dead following an early Saturday morning fire in Northwestern Wisconsin.

The fire broke out around 4 A.M. at W Semrad Road in Minong.



It wasn’t immediately clear the ages of the deceased children. Authorities have yet to comment.

According to a GoFundMe page, the family does not have insurance and has a goal to raise $25,000 to help with funeral costs and other expenses.

They are also collecting clothing donations for the family.

A private memorial service was held Sunday at the home.

