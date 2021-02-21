Brewers’ Narvaez seeks to regain hitting form he had in AL

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narváez refuses to blame his hitting struggles last year on the unusual circumstances of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. Narváez arrived in Milwaukee with a reputation as a quality hitter and not so skilled defensively. He was just the opposite in his first season in the National League after the Brewers acquired him from the Seattle Mariners in December 2019. His batting average plunged from .278 in 2019 to .176 last year. His OPS fell from .813 to .562.