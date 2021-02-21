Area Beekeepers Association sees growth in interest

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association is already thinking ahead to spring, and they're not alone: its membership has doubled since last year.

Last year, the association set up an apiary by the Xcel substation in Lake Hallie to provide residents with a safe place to raise bees. Since its opening, it's doubled in size, growing from just seven bee-raising plots to 14, of which there are still some available for rent.

The Beekeepers Association president, Galen Klisiewicz, said for him and others in the group, beekeeping is much more than just a hobby.

"We cannot survive without bees. That doesn't always have to be a honey bee but any bees are the pollinators; without them, nothing grows," Klisiewicz said.

If you're interested in learning more about beekeeping, there will be an introductory class on March 6, as well as two others that will teach how to care for bees in the spring and summer as well as the winter. These classes will be held in person. To register for the classes you can email 1rrykal@gmail.com.



Klisiewicz said another item on the 2021 agenda for the Beekeeper Association, is creating a youth scholarship for young adults who want to get involved with bees.