After losing a company to COVID, owners seek the next gig

NEW YORK (AP) — As the coronavirus outbreak forced businesses to shut permanently over the past year, owners have had to figure out what to do next. For some entrepreneurs, the answer lay in anticipating the next trend and creating a company to take advantage of it. Some owners started businesses similar to those they lost, or that fulfill a different role in the same industry. Some ended up taking jobs, working for someone else, but they may hope to eventually revive businesses they closed. It’s not known how many businesses have failed in the pandemic but the number is likely in the hundreds of thousands.