Warmer temps bring relief as cold-weary South starts cleanup

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Warmer temperatures are spreading across the southern United States, bringing some relief to a winter weary region. It faces a challenging clean-up and expensive repairs from days of extreme cold and widespread power outages. In hard-hit Texas, where millions were warned to boil tap water before drinking it, the warm-up on Saturday was expected to last for several days. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Texas on Friday, directing federal agencies help in the recovery. At least 69 deaths are being blamed on the weather conditions.