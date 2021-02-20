Virtual Folk Art Festival celebrates Chippewa Valley artists

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Although hundreds can't gather in the Chippewa Valley Museum, people can still participate in its Folk Art Festival this year by visiting virtually.



The festival consists of area artists offering demonstrations, presentations and performances. With everything online this year, people from all over are able to view their work.



Some of the demonstrations include chip carving, harp music, and scherenschnitte, a centuries-old art style that involves paper cutting. There are also art projects geared toward kids, like the paper mache bowl demonstration occurring at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.



Karen Jacobsen, with the Chippewa Valley Museum, said she loves how this event celebrates and preserves Chippewa Valley art styles.

"It's a celebration of creativity, local artists and their talents. It's a way to admire and appreciate," Jacobsen said. "It's a way to collaborate and celebrate."

A benefit to this year's transition online is that the festival will run for 11 days instead of just one. It began Saturday, and goes through March 2.

To view the folk art yourself, it costs $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members.