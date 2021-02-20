US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in the U.S. have deported a 95-year-old man who acknowledged working as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says Friedrich Karl Berger was deported for serving as a guard at a subcamp of the Neuengamme concentration camp in 1945. A statement released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Berger is a German citizen and was deported to Germany on Friday. Berger was ordered expelled by a Memphis, Tennessee court in February 2020 but will not face trial in Germany because prosecutors there dropped the case against him for lack of evidence. He has been living in the U.S. since 1959.