Thomas carries Milwaukee over Oakland 89-87 in 2OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Thomas scored 22 points as Milwaukee edged past Oakland 89-87 in double overtime. Te’Jon Lucas added 21 points, including the winner, and 13 assists for the Panthers. Courtney Brown Jr. had 15 points for Milwaukee, which ended its five-game losing streak. DeAndre Gholston added 14 points and seven rebounds. Amir Allen scored 12 with 12 rebounds. Daniel Oladapo had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Micah Parrish added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Trey Townsend had 16 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Moore had 14 points, 15 assists, and seven rebounds.